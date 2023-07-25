Mumbai rain: Road caves-in near IT Park in Goregaon, traffic affected | VIDEO

As heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai, a portion of a road caved in near IT Park in Goregaon East on Monday night, stopping the traffic on the route. In the video posted by news agency ANI, the area can be seen barricaded. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Road caved in near IT Park in Goregaon East(ANI)

According to reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be examining the damage and then carry out the repair work. Meanwhile, all traffic on the route has been diverted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the city on Tuesday, indicating another day of heavy rain after Monday’s brief respite.

“Conditions in the city will continue to remain overcast, and there are chances of heavy rain on Tuesday, but as we approach the end of the month, we will see decreasing intensity in rainfall as the influence of low-pressure areas and cyclonic circulation over Central India and the Bay of Bengal will diminish. However, Thane and Raigad districts will continue to see heavy showers for a few more days,” said a meteorologist with the IMD’s regional center in Mumbai.

According to the weather department, the weather station in Santacruz recorded 101mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday but subsequently saw just 23mm of rain till 5:30 pm. The city’s coastal station at Colaba saw calmer weather than the suburbs, recording 45mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am, followed by 3.6mm of rain during the day.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Maharashtra's Thane district till July 26 and for Raigad till July 27.

Notably, Maharashtra has exceeded the expected rainfall amount by 4mm and Mumbai by 22.4mm as of July 23, within normal amounts. Thane and Palghar received excess rainfall of 44mm each.

(With inputs from agencies)