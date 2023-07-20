‘Heavy’ rainfall to continue in Mumbai, Orange alert in 10 Maharashtra districts today: IMD

As heavy rain lashed Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, triggering waterlogging and traffic woes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of further downpour over the week in several districts.

After rain in water logging at market area in Thane, in Thane , in Mumbai, India, on,Tuesday, July, 18, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

IMD said that western India including several districts in Maharashtra will continue to witness light to moderate ‘fairly widespread to widespread’ rainfall, with some areas experiencing ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in isolated pockets till Sunday. (Check Mumbai rain LIVE updates)

The IMD Mumbai also warned that heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the city and suburbs with a possibility of "very heavy rainfall at a few places" in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile chief minister Eknath Shinde announced holidays for schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday in view of the situation.

10 Maharashtra districts on 'Orange' alert today

As per the regional weather body's notification, as many as 10 Maharashtra districts are on 'Orange' alert today. These included Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia; while other districts including Mumbai were put on a 'Yellow' alert for Thursday.

Orange alert in five districts tomorrow

The regional weather body also issued an Orange alert warning for five of these districts for Friday. These included Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara. It further said that Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune are likely to witness ‘heavy to very heavy’ downpour till Sunday at isolated places.

Thane has been put on a Yellow alert for remaining days till Sunday. The weather body predicted very likely heavy rainfall in the city at isolated places till the weekend. Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli Gondia, Nagpur, Washim are among other districts in Maharashtra that have been put on a 'Yellow' alert till Sunday. The IMD said thunderstorms are very likely in these regions with lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

