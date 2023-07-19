Mumbai rain live Updates: 12 NDRF teams deployed across Maharashtra for relief work

Parts of Mumbai witnessed strong rains on Wednesday morning, and the meteorological department has issued a "orange" alert for the city, predicting that some areas of the city could experience severe to extremely heavy rainfall during the day.

Vehicles wade through waterlogged railway under pass at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday.

It issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.