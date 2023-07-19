Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News / Mumbai rain live Updates: 12 NDRF teams deployed across Maharashtra for relief work
Live

Mumbai rain live Updates: 12 NDRF teams deployed across Maharashtra for relief work

ByHT News Desk
Jul 19, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Mumbai rainfall live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Wednesday.

Parts of Mumbai witnessed strong rains on Wednesday morning, and the meteorological department has issued a "orange" alert for the city, predicting that some areas of the city could experience severe to extremely heavy rainfall during the day.

Vehicles wade through waterlogged railway under pass at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday.

It issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 19 Jul 2023 02:38 PM

    Mumbai rain latest updates: What does weather forecast say?

    According to the Met department, moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri. Occasional strong winds are very likely.

  • Wed, 19 Jul 2023 02:23 PM

    Mumbai rain updates: 5-yr-old killed after portion of building collapses on her in West Bhandup area

    A five-year-old girl died after a portion of a building collapsed on her in Mumbai's West Bhandup area during wee hours of Wednesday, officials said, ANI reported.

    According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the victim identified as Tasin Shaikh died after a portion of a third-floor slab of a five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's West Bhandup area.

    Officials said that the incident took place early morning today at 3:00 AM and that the victim was taken to the hospital immediately after the incident, where she was declared dead.

  • Wed, 19 Jul 2023 01:54 PM

    Mumbai rain latest: Raigad records heavy showers; Mumbai's Colaba gets 90mm rainfall

  • Wed, 19 Jul 2023 01:27 PM

    Mumbai rain: Red alert for Raigad, Palghar; orange alert for Mumbai, Pune

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Wednesday stating that the areas were likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. Read full story

  • Wed, 19 Jul 2023 01:08 PM

    12 NDRF teams deployed across Maharashtra

    In view of heavy rains in the state, NDRF has deployed a total of 12 teams across Maharashtra, reported ANI. 

    5 teams have been deployed in Mumbai, 1 team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane districts of the state.

