Mumbai ‘surprised’ as unseasonal rain hits city | Video

Parts of Mumbai were waterlogged following sudden showers in the city on pre-dawn Thursday. Roads in the areas surrounding the Western Express Highway and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road were waterlogged, as seen in the visuals.

Due to the rains, Western Express Highway and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road were seen waterlogged on Thursday.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While as expectedly, the unseasonal rain shower took the people by surprise, the Regional Meteorological Centre in the city forecasted the possibility of a rainfall spell in its five-day bulletin released on Wednesday. “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, with a light to moderate rain spell and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places are very likely for April 13,” the regional weather office had said.

Meanwhile, residents took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the spell of rain.

Also Read: New study finds Mumbai rains intensifying; city needs to strengthen rain resilience measures

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Unseasonal rains wreak havoc for farm and horticulture produce in Maharashtra

"Mumbai rains and anxiety are the same, kabhi bhi aa jate hai (Mumbai rains are the same as anxiety, they knock at your door unexpectedly),” a user tweeted. Echoing similar sentiments, others also shared videos and photos of lighting and rain showers with the Twitter hashtag ‘Mumbai rains’. Apart from localised flooding and waterlogging, the sudden downpour also led to uprooting of trees, people reported on Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The regional weather office’s forecast also said that the next two days are also “very likely” to see rain showers with thunderstorms not just in Mumbai but across Maharashtra. Sunday will see an exception as the unseasonal rain is likely to cease on Sunday in Mumbai.

Farmers have been most affected by the untimely rains in Maharashtra that have caused crop losses. Last week, over 400 farmers in the state’s Gondia district faced crop losses due to the rains, prompting the agriculture department to demand ₹25.4 lakh relief for them, news agency ANI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON