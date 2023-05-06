Uddhav denied permission to hold rally at Barsu

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was denied permission to hold a rally at Barsu in Ratnagiri district, Mumbai. He will only meet protestors opposing a petrochemical refinery project and address a press conference before heading to Mahad for a party rally.

Mumbai: The Ratnagiri district administration on Friday denied Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold a rally at Barsu on Saturday. Now, Uddhav will only be able to meet the protestors, who are voicing against a proposed petrochemical refinery project.

Earlier, conflict had erupted between the protestors and the police after the administration went ahead with the process of soil testing for the project. The Sena (UBT) then had applied for a rally of Uddhav Thackeray at Barsu.

Uddhav is expected to address a press conference after meeting the protestors and will further announce his stand on the issue. He will then head to Mahad, Raigad – a bastion of the ruling party in the state – to address a party rally on Saturday evening.

