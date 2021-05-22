Mumbai records 1,283 Covid cases, 52 deaths

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 1,283 cases and 52 deaths, taking the tally to 695,483 and the toll to 14,516. Mumbai presently has 28,232 active Covid-19 cases. The case fatality rate (CFR) on Friday was 4%, higher than on most days this month. Mumbai’s overall CFR is 2%.

On Friday, Mumbai conducted 29,264 tests, with a positivity rate of 4.3%. Overall, Mumbai has conducted a total of 6,048,686, with a positivity rate of 11.4%. within the past week, Mumbai’s positivity rate has dropped below 5%, in contrast to April when it was as high as 20%. Positivity rate is the number of positive cases as a per cent of total Covid-19 tests done.

Four wards in Mumbai has more than 2,000 active Covid cases, as per data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), corresponding to areas of Andheri East, Andheri West, Borivli, and Kandivli.

Eleven wards have more than 1,000 active cases. The least number of active cases are in the B ward (167) corresponding to areas of Mohammad Ali Road and Pydhonie, followed by the C ward (197), corresponding to areas of Marine lines, in south Mumbai.

Fifteen wards have a growth rate over Mumbai’s average growth rate of 0.22% with wards corresponding to Colaba and Byculla area showing the highest growth rate, and wards corresponding to Mulund and Marine Lines showing the lowest growth rate.

On Saturday, 1,827 positive patients recovered or were discharged from hospitals post-recovery. Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 93% that had dipped to below 85% in April, when the city was reporting around 8,000 new cases per day. The doubling rate in Mumbai has now gone up to 326 days. Doubling rate is the number of days taken for present Covid-19 cases to double.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has 62 containment zones which are slums or chawls, and 246 sealed buildings at present.

Of the 22,090 Covid beds in hospitals across Mumbai, 13,729 are vacant. A total of 613 ICU beds are vacant, and 208 ventilator beds are vacant, as of Saturday morning.