Mumbai records 4,174 cases, 82 deaths on Thursday, toll crosses 13,000

Mumbai on Thursday reported 4,174 Covid-19 cases and 82 deaths, taking the tally to 644,583. The toll due to Covid-19 crossed 13,000 on Thursday, totalling 13,036 deaths. There are now 67,255 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

Active cases in the city have decreased by 20% in the last fortnight. On April 15, Mumbai had 84,753 active Covid-19 in the city.

On Wednesday, Mumbai conducted 38,848 Cvid-19 tests, which resulted in Thursday’s number of cases, and the positivity rate for the day is 10,7%, down from around 18% reported in mid-April. So far, Mumbai has conducted a total of 5,380,473 tests. The overall positivity rate is 11.9%. Positivity rate is the number of Covid-19 cases as a per cent of the total tests done in the city.

In the past few days, the daily number of Covid-19 cases in the city has been on a decline. The highest number of cases reported in the city so far were 11,206 cases on April 4. By mid-April, Mumbai was reporting on 7000-8000 cases a day. On April 15, Mumbai reported 8,209 covid-19 cases, which dropped to 5,867 cases on April 24. These further dropped to 3,840 cases on April 26.

Owing to fewer cases by the day, the number of vacant hospital beds in Mumbai have also gradually increased.

On Thursday morning, Mumbai had 5,549 out of 21,769 hospital beds vacant, of which 1,480 were vacant oxygen beds, 73 vacant ICU beds, and 20 vacant ventilator beds. On the contrary, on April 15, Mumbai had 3,736 vacant beds out of 20,044 total beds, 853 oxygen beds were vacant, 40 ICU beds were vacant, and 14 ventilator beds were vacant.

However, deaths due to Covid-19 have been increasing per day. The daily case fatality rate on Thursday was 1.9%, and the overall case fatality rate in the city is 2%. Mumbai reported 78 deaths on Wednesday, 59 on Tuesday, 71 on Monday. Death in the city per day was in single digits only last month.

The doubling rate in Mumbai is 79 days, and the growth rate of cases is 0.86%. There are 115 containment zones in the city which are slums and chawls. Around 1,101 residential buildings are presently sealed.