Mumbai: The city recorded its coldest night of the season on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 17.4°C, down from 17.8°C on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai records season’s coldest night at 17.4°C on Tuesday

A senior IMD official confirmed that Tuesday’s reading is the lowest of the current season, adding that temperatures will rise soon. “The below-normal trend over the last few days has been driven by a northerly wind component bringing cooler, drier air. Within the next 48 hours, an easterly component (winds) will set in, increasing moisture and pushing up temperatures,” the official said.

As per the Santacruz weather station, the minimum of 17.4°C, 3.8°C below normal, was recorded while the maximum settled at 32.3°C, 1.7°C below normal. In Colaba, the minimum stood at 21.5°C, 2°C below normal, and the maximum at 32.8°C, 1°C below normal.

The dip in minimum temperatures began on November 8, when Santacruz recorded 19.6°C. However, temperatures are expected to inch upward. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 31°C and 34°C and minimums between 17°C and 22°C in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the moderate category with an AQI of 158, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. Station-wise data from the Bandra-Kurla Complex remained unavailable after showing consistent readings above 300 over the past few days. The Navynagar-Colaba station, which has also consistently reported high levels, recorded an AQI of 231 on Tuesday, with PM2.5 touching 325.