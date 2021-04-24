Mumbai reports 240,349 Covid-19 cases in a month

One month after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) intensified testing in the city to over 40,000 samples daily, it detected 240,349 cases which is around 39% of the total 609,800 caseload in the city, as of Thursday. During the same time, Mumbai also reported 979 deaths. Further, in the plast one month, the number of containment zones and sealed buildings have also doubled.

According to BMC’s dashboard, in the past one month, over 1.03 million tests were conducted in the city, of which 56% were RT-PCR tests and around 43% were tested via rapid antigen kits. The average daily tests before March 23 was around 18,000 to 22,000 tests daily in the city that went above 45,000, post-March 23.

As of April 21, Mumbai has tested 5,122,026 samples of which 11.75% have been tested positive. In terms of daily positivity rate, the same has gone down to around 15% from around 26% in the first week of April.

The spike in Covid cases also resulted in the number of cases going up in the city on a month-on-month basis.

According to the state health department data, the city reported 16,614 cases in February, 88,001 in March and 186,381 in April (up to April 22.) Deaths toll have also increased in the city from 114 in February, 211 in March and 875 between April 1 and April 22.

On Friday, the city reported 7,199 cases followed by 72 deaths. The city total caseload stands to be 616,279 and the toll is 12,655. The city’s recovery rate is 84% with 521,104 recoveries followed by city’s mortality rate is 2.05% and there are 81,174 active cases in the city.

Dharavi - city’s former hot spot reported 50 cases on Friday taking the total tally to 6,260. There 943 active cases in Dharavi and 4,973 have been discharged.

Further, in the past one month, the number of containment zones and sealed buildings have also doubled. In the case of containment zones that cover chawls and slums, the number has gone up from 39 on March 22, to 114 as of April 21. The number of sealed buildings has gone up from 432 to 1,198 and sealed floors have gone up from 5,896 to 10,975 in the same period.

According to BMC officials, the number of cases in the city has become steady, as between 7,000 to 9,000 cases are being reported daily.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had last week said that though cases have become steady in the city, the next 15 days (up to April 30) period is crucial.

