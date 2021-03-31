Mumbai reports 5,394 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, 616 buildings sealed

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 5,394 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health bulletin. The metropolitan city witnessed a jump of 636 from Tuesday's daily tally of 4,758. More than 3,100 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin.

The addition in the news cases has taken the Covid-19 tally of one of the hotspot of the country to 414,714 cases. Maharashtra contributed the highest to the active caseload of the country. India on Wednesday reported over 53,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the Union health ministry data showed.

The surge in the Covid-19 cases in the city has reduced the doubling rate taken by the coronavirus to spread to 49 days, a decline of one day in the last 24 hours, as per the BMC data.

The recovery rate in the city has also declined dramatically to 85 per cent that used to be over 94 per cent in mid-February. According to the health ministry data, Mumbai is among the top five districts with highest active Covid-19 cases in the state.

The number of active containment zones (slums and chawls) in the city currently stands at 72, while the number of sealed buildings has reached 616 from 602 in the past 24 hours. The civic body is sealing residential societies with five or more cases. Night curfew has been imposed across Maharashtra.