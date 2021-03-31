LIVE: Mexico reports 807 new Covid-19 deaths

India recorded 56,211 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the nationwide tally to 12,095,855, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday morning. With this, the active case count reached 540,720. 271 fatalities were reported due to the infection which took the death toll to 162,114. Six states in the country continued to report a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the health ministry. These are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 128,788,958 on Wednesday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,815,035 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 103,916,332 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.



