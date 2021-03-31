LIVE: Mexico reports 807 new Covid-19 deaths
- The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
India recorded 56,211 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the nationwide tally to 12,095,855, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday morning. With this, the active case count reached 540,720. 271 fatalities were reported due to the infection which took the death toll to 162,114. Six states in the country continued to report a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the health ministry. These are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 128,788,958 on Wednesday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,815,035 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 103,916,332 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 31, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Ecuador records 2,201 new daily Covid-19 cases
Ecuador recorded 2,201 new Covid-19 infections and 34 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 327,325 and deaths to 11,912, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. The province of Pichincha, where the nation's capital Quito is located, is the hardest hit by the pandemic, reporting 834 infections, including 799 in Quito, in the last day.
-
MAR 31, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Mexico reports 807 new Covid-19 deaths
Mexico on Tuesday reported 807 new confirmed Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the country's total to 202,633 deaths, according to health ministry data.
The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.
Get our daily newsletter
Three-year-old girl raped in Raipur, police hunt for accused
KCR takes u-turn, orders purchase of paddy through 6,400 procurement centers
Bombay high court to hear Param Bir Singh's plea against Anil Deshmukh today
No permit required for transport vehicles carrying oxygen till Sept 30
LIVE: Mexico reports 807 new Covid-19 deaths
- The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.