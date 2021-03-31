IND USA
A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus walks past a mural in New Delhi, India.
A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus walks past a mural in New Delhi, India.(Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)
LIVE: Mexico reports 807 new Covid-19 deaths

  The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:27 AM IST

India recorded 56,211 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the nationwide tally to 12,095,855, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday morning. With this, the active case count reached 540,720. 271 fatalities were reported due to the infection which took the death toll to 162,114. Six states in the country continued to report a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the health ministry. These are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 128,788,958 on Wednesday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,815,035 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 103,916,332 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.


  MAR 31, 2021 08:27 AM IST

    Ecuador records 2,201 new daily Covid-19 cases

    Ecuador recorded 2,201 new Covid-19 infections and 34 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 327,325 and deaths to 11,912, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. The province of Pichincha, where the nation's capital Quito is located, is the hardest hit by the pandemic, reporting 834 infections, including 799 in Quito, in the last day.

  MAR 31, 2021 07:29 AM IST

    Mexico reports 807 new Covid-19 deaths

    Mexico on Tuesday reported 807 new confirmed Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the country's total to 202,633 deaths, according to health ministry data.

    The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Police have identified the accused and have launched raids to arrest him. (Representational image)
Police have identified the accused and have launched raids to arrest him. (Representational image)
india news

Three-year-old girl raped in Raipur, police hunt for accused

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:17 AM IST
The girl who was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening in a serious condition is said to be stable now.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier ruled out paddy procurement. (PTI File Photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier ruled out paddy procurement. (PTI File Photo)
india news

KCR takes u-turn, orders purchase of paddy through 6,400 procurement centers

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:14 AM IST
The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the chief minister’s decision to procure paddy from the farmers, but said the decision was politically motivated in view of an upcoming Assembly bypoll.
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has claimed that Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to extort ₹100 crore from city's bars and restaurants.(HT archive)
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has claimed that Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to extort 100 crore from city's bars and restaurants.(HT archive)
india news

Bombay high court to hear Param Bir Singh's plea against Anil Deshmukh today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:10 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has, meanwhile, appointed a single-member committee to probe Singh’s allegations against Deshmukh. The minister has denied all the charges against him.
Oxygen cylinders outside the hospital at Panchpakhadi for Covid-19 patients in Thane, Mumbai.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Oxygen cylinders outside the hospital at Panchpakhadi for Covid-19 patients in Thane, Mumbai.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

No permit required for transport vehicles carrying oxygen till Sept 30

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Last year, the government had announced waiving permit requirement till March 31, 2021.
LIVE: Mexico reports 807 new Covid-19 deaths

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:27 AM IST
  • The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
The Rafale fighters are the first imported jets to be inducted into the Indian Air Force in 23 year.(PTI file photo)
The Rafale fighters are the first imported jets to be inducted into the Indian Air Force in 23 year.(PTI file photo)
india news

3 Rafale fighter jets to land in India today; UAE to provide mid-air refuelling

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 07:15 AM IST
These fighter jets will take off from Bordeaux in France and will be provided mid-air refuelling by the UAE. The next batch of Rafale will come in April.
READ FULL STORY
All the six Sri Lankan crew members were taken into custody on Saturday and they have been remanded to judicial custody.(Getty Images | Representational image)
All the six Sri Lankan crew members were taken into custody on Saturday and they have been remanded to judicial custody.(Getty Images | Representational image)
india news

300kg heroin found on Lankan boat: NCB

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The heroin was found concealed inside the water tank of the vessel in 301 packets, the NCB said.
In her plea, the woman had sought transfer of the 2020 case from Bhiwani to Mohali, where she last lived with her husband.(Representational image)
In her plea, the woman had sought transfer of the 2020 case from Bhiwani to Mohali, where she last lived with her husband.(Representational image)
india news

Wife has right to pick court in matrimonial disputes, says HC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 06:07 AM IST
During the hearing, the court observed that ethos as manifested under Article 51-A of the Indian Constitution envisaged that it will be the fundamental duty of every Indian citizen to uphold the dignity of the women.
Sharankumar Limbale has authored 40 books of novel, poetry, stories and criticism.
Sharankumar Limbale has authored 40 books of novel, poetry, stories and criticism.
india news

Novelist Sharankumar Limbale selected for Saraswati Samman ’20

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 06:02 AM IST
The 30th edition of the prize, the highest recognition in the field of Indian literature in the country, was given to Sharankumar Limbale for his 2018 Marathi novel, Sanatan.
"We will not tolerate any such incidents and we will come down heavily on whoever tries to malign Army through very incorrect activities," Manoj Mukund Naravane said.(ANI)
“We will not tolerate any such incidents and we will come down heavily on whoever tries to malign Army through very incorrect activities," Manoj Mukund Naravane said.(ANI)
india news

Naravane warns of strict action against guilty in recruitment corruption case

Agencies | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 05:48 AM IST
“No matter when such misdeeds come to light anybody who enrolled or got selected through improper means his services can be terminated anytime whether it is during training, service or 20 years later,” the Army Chief said.
The ED approached the high court on Monday to quash the FIR against its officials. In picture - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.(AP)
The ED approached the high court on Monday to quash the FIR against its officials. In picture - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.(AP)
india news

Gold smuggling: Third case filed against ED

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The latest case is based on the statement of one of the accused in the smuggling case Sandeep Nair in which he alleged that he was under pressure to implicate the state government and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
India is under diplomatic pressure to join the net zero club.(AP | Representational image)
India is under diplomatic pressure to join the net zero club.(AP | Representational image)
india news

India debates zero emission target: What is at stake?

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 02:56 AM IST
Though a net zero target may sound reassuring when the severe impact of the climate crisis is already being felt, experts point out that it is difficult to achieve and will have long lasting implications for India’s economic story.
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's letter on Monday was in response to Modi's greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23.(Reuters)
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s letter on Monday was in response to Modi’s greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23.(Reuters)
india news

We too want peaceful ties, Imran tells Modi

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 02:47 AM IST
“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” Imran Khan wrote.
India and China have held 10 rounds of military talks so far to resolve border tensions that began last May. In picture - An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter flies over the Ladakh region.(PTI)
India and China have held 10 rounds of military talks so far to resolve border tensions that began last May. In picture - An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter flies over the Ladakh region.(PTI)
india news

India-China border row: Air forces hold formation in Ladakh

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 02:42 AM IST
"The situation will change only after some political settlement is reached," says retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra.
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample for Covid-19 testing from a person at India Gate in New Delhi.(ANI)
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample for Covid-19 testing from a person at India Gate in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Govt warns surge in Covid-19 cases can overwhelm resources

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:12 AM IST
States must do more to contain Covid-19 outbreak, prepare health care capacity for spike, says Centre.
