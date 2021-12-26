Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai reports 922 fresh Covid cases & 2 deaths in 24 hours amid Omicron alarm

Mumbai recorded 27 of the 31 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus registered across Maharashtra.
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mumbai on Sunday registered 922 fresh cases of Covid-19, a rise of about 200 infections in 24 hours. The Maharashtra capital also reported two related deaths, pushing the total fatality count to 16,370. A day ago, Mumbai reported 731 cases but no death due to the virus. 

Mumbai also recorded 27 of the 31 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus registered across the state. Maharashtra is currently the top contributor of the new strain with 141 cases.

According to data made available by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s financial capital has 4,295 active coronavirus cases at the moment. Also, 326 patients recovered from the viral disease taking the cumulative recoveries to 7,47,864.

The state registered a 1,648 Covid-19 cases pushing the cumulative tally to 66,57,888 infections.

Meanwhile, the state government has imposed some restrictions, including curbs on gatherings of more than five persons between 9pm to 6am and a cap on the number of people attending public events. 

Besides, the BMC has banned all gatherings for New Year in both closed and open areas in view of the rising crisis. 

However, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday statewide lockdown would be imposed only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tonne per day.

