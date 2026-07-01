Mumbai runs 565 MLD short of water; water theft under lens

Mumbai: The city is grappling with a daily water shortage of 565 million litres (MLD), with demand touching 4,665 MLD against a supply of 4,100 MLD, the state government informed the legislative council on Tuesday. It also said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disconnected 2,257 illegal water connections between January and May to curb water theft. Mumbai, India – 08 May 2026: Residents of Mumbai Central B.I.T Chawl rely on water tankers due to a water shortage, caused by a pipeline burst near Mahalaxmi area, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, 08 May 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by BJP MLC Rajhans Singh, industries minister Uday Samant said the city currently faces a water deficit of 5-10% and that illegal water connections have aggravated the problem by causing significant wastage.

“The administration has taken action against 47 illegal water connections, including those taken by garages and vehicle washing centers, and has filed cases against them,” said Samant. “Besides that between January 1 and May 30, 2026, the BMC disconnected 2,257 illegal water connections and imposed a penalty at double the rate for the quantity of water used,” said Samant.

He added that all disconnected connections will be re-inspected within 90 days to prevent repeat offences.

Raising the issue, Singh alleged that garages and vehicle washing centres in Kurla, Govandi, Mankhurd and Sakinaka were drawing water through illegal connections from BMC pipelines and sought stringent action. Shiv Sena MLC Sunil Shinde demanded FIRs against those involved in water theft and suggested constructing water storage tanks in shortage-hit areas to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Outlining long-term measures, Samant said the government is implementing projects based on recommendations of the Madhavrao Chitale Committee to address the city’s growing water demand. He said the Gargai dam project, being executed by the BMC, is expected to supply 440 MLD by 2030. Desalination plants proposed at Malad-Manori and Andheri-Versova will add 400 MLD and 200 MLD, respectively. Together with the proposed Damanganga and Pinjal river-link projects, these initiatives are expected to increase Mumbai’s water supply by 1,080 MLD in the coming years.