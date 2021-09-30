Mumbai schools in prep mode to welcome students back on campus on October 4

Classrooms and playgrounds across schools in Mumbai will be welcoming their students back to campus for the first time in more than 18 months. The recent decision of reopening schools for Class 8 to Class 12 students has invited mixed reactions from educational institutes as well as parents, but for the time being, schools are gearing up for October 4.

While several schools and colleges have for some time now toyed with the idea of hybrid classrooms, many feel that the actual implementation of the hybrid model might be more difficult than it seems.

“We plan to start classes in the hybrid mode starting Monday (October 4) but are still unclear how it will work out. We are expecting a teacher to conduct a split classroom, where they are expected to pay attention to students who are online as well as those present physically in a classroom. Practically, this option sounds difficult,” said Rupa Roy, principal of Balmohan Vidyamandir, Dadar.

She added that as 70% of their staff is young, most teachers are yet to get their second vaccination dose.

“It would be difficult for those not fully vaccinated to travel as not all live in the vicinity. Moreover, we hardly had any time in hand to implement all the measures as it was a sudden decision by the government. However, we have started taking consent from parents to send their children to school,” said Roy.

While lectures are one part of the situation, many are unsure how their children will travel every day, as public transport is still not safe, especially for children.

“We outsource school buses, and while we can maintain sanitisation within our premises, we cannot guarantee the same outside the school premises. We’ve requested parents to find alternative ways to travel to school,” said the principal of a school in Colaba.

A group of 50 principals, part of Mumbai International Schools’ Association (MISA), got together on Thursday to discuss the future plan of action and unanimously agreed to first start physical classes in order to lend emotional support and ease students into eventual physical classes.

“Most international schools are conducting their end-of-term exams currently, so we have decided to bring not more than 45-50% of the class strength back to campus for a session of non-academic activities and to lend emotional and mental support to those who have been personally affected by Covid-19,” said one of the participating principals, on the condition of anonymity.

While physical classes will be for interaction among students and teachers, the academic work will still continue online, said the principal.

“We will gauge the situation first by inviting students for non-academic activities and only once we are sure of the safety of staff and students will we start physical classes in a staggered manner,” added the principal.

Jyotsna Mayadas, principal of Euro School, said, “We have set up a system wherein there will be a proper mechanism to check the temperature of staff and students. We have mask disposal provisions and are also leaving markings on the floor for students to follow social distancing. We have trained the staff to manage the isolation rooms in case anyone feels unwell.”

Parent groups, have for some time now, not appreciated the efforts of the state government and local municipal corporation to restart physical classes, especially for school students, from the past few months.

“Why is the most vulnerable section of the society being expected to start attending physical classes first? None of the students studying in Class 8 to Class 12 are vaccinated yet. So we suggest that the government delay this move for a few months,” said Anubha Sahai, president of Indiawide Parents’ Association.

Maitreye Dutta, parent of a 14-year-old studying in Holy Family School, Ghatkopar, said, “Even if social distancing is followed within the school, staff and students come from different areas and use various modes of transport. Sending my daughter to school would be compromising her safety. I would prefer online classes instead.”

Junior colleges unclear about rules

Most city colleges have decided to call students in a staggered manner to first start practical classes only.

“As a pilot, we will call our students who require practical classes, especially those who are struggling with understanding concepts in virtual classes. We’ve also sought consent of parents and plan to decide the next step based on what parents have to say. As some of our students as well as staff are still in their respective native towns, we will consider the time they will take to get back, and unless we are comfortable with this process, we will not start hybrid classrooms,” said Neha Jagtiani, (in-charge) principal, RD National College, Bandra.

Most schools and colleges have already started sanitising their classrooms and common areas. Many plan to sanitise a classroom after a batch leaves and before a new batch arrives.

“There’s no way of finding out how students will react to and follow Covid-19 protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing on campus. Once the practical sessions begin, we will understand how strict our rules need to be and accordingly then start bringing students back in a staggered manner,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal, KC College.

Some await clear directions

One of the major concerns for most junior colleges at present is travel, both for staff and students.

“BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) circular specifically mentions schools, and unless we receive a circular from the office of the deputy director of education (DYDE), we can’t decide whether to start physical classes or not,” said Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao.

Most students are currently planning to travel by school buses to and from school, however, there is no standard operating procedure (SOP) announced for it yet.

“We need compensation from the government for the losses we have faced and also as part of maintenance. Umpteen letters to the authorities have received no response. Moreover, there is no mention of school bus in the reopening protocols shared by various authorities. With the hike in diesel and petrol prices, we shall have to increase our fees by 30% as well,” said Anil Garg, president, School Bus Owners Association.