Schools in Mumbai to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from October 4

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that all existing Covid-19 guidelines by the government will be put in place as schools reopen in Mumbai.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Cleaning and sanitising process at a Mumbai school.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The schools in Mumbai are set to reopen for physical learning for students of classes 8 to 12 from October 4, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. The announcement comes amid speculations as Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar last week hinted on the reopening of schools in Mumbai after Diwali as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We are reopening schools for classes 8 to 12 in Mumbai with effect from October 4. We will make a decision for the rest of the classes in November. All Covid-19 SOPs issued by the government will be implemented,” BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said while speaking to news agency ANI.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier announced that schools in Maharashtra’s rural areas for students of classes 5 to 12 and in urban areas for classes 8 to 12, would resume from October 4 onwards. The minister mentioned that a detailed standard operating procedure will be sent to teachers and school administrators.

She, however, clarified that any decision in this regard would be taken after considering the safety of children. “Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the education minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Maharashtra government had in July allowed reopening of schools for physical classes in the rural areas where the prevalence of coronavirus infection was negligible. However, schools in major cities like Mumbai and Pune remained shut.

