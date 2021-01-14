Mumbai second most congested city in the world after Moscow: Report

Mumbai was the second most congested city in the world after Moscow in 2020 in terms of traffic states the latest of traffic index released by TomTom Traffic Index, which conducted a study across 416 cities across 57 countries.

After ranking fourth in 2019 and 2018, Mumbai has now risen to the second spot. Two other Indian cities — Bengaluru and New Delhi — have ranked sixth and eighth most congested cities respectively in 2020.

TomTom Traffic Index’s report analysed traffic data from more than 400 cities in 57 countries. Its findings show traffic congestion lessened in a number of places.

Werner van Huyssteen, general manager (India), TomTom, said, “Last year, we announced that both global and India congestion levels in 2019 had increased for the ninth consecutive traffic index. In 2020, we saw a vastly different picture. From lockdowns to closed borders, people’s movement changed – and it changed very fast.”

In Mumbai, traffic congestion decreased by 12%, while Bengaluru, ranked sixth, saw 51% congestion in 2020, compared to 71% congestion in 2019 and was ranked at number one.

Parag Bedarkar, manager (enterprise sales) at TomTom, said congestion had decreased across the world and could be due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bedarkar said that in Mumbai, congestion levels dipped by 18% in the morning peak hour and 17% during the evening rush hour. “Solutions offered by companies like work-from-home helped to reduce congestion after lockdown,” said Bedarkar.

According to TomTom, drivers in Mumbai spend an average of 53% more travel time due to traffic congestion. Other global cities in the top 10 list for their congestion include Manila, Bogota, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Kyiv, Lima, Istanbul and Jakarta.

TomTom provides real-time traffic management data along with historical traffic congestion data which could help local governments plan their infrastructure projects and initiate more public transport schemes.