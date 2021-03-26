Mumbai sees 5,505 new Covid-19 cases

While the city saw a record number of new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the daily caseload could go up to 10,000 in the coming days because of increased testing. However, more than 80% of the cases remain asymptomatic and a complete lockdown is not expected as the city’s health infrastructure is prepared for the increased numbers, according to BMC. The civic body plans to ramp up the number of tests conducted daily to 60,000.

On Thursday, the city recorded 5,505 new cases of Covid-19, which is the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic. Thirteen deaths were also recorded, taking the city’s Covid death toll to 11,623. BMC has said the increased cases may be attributed partially to increased testing. Since Tuesday, Mumbai has conducted over 40,000 tests per day, compared to the previous count of 20,000 tests conducted daily. Since the onset of the pandemic, Mumbai has tested 38,41,369 samples and the city’s positivity rate is 9.75%. The recovery rate is 88.14% and mortality rate is 3.05%. Between 80-85% of the current Covid cases are asymptomatic.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued a statement on Thursday in which he said BMC would ensure the number of hospital beds for Covid patients increased from the current 13,773 to 21,000 beds in next 15 days. This would ensure the city’s health infrastructure is prepared for the number of detected cases increasing in proportion to the number of tests conducted.

“Assuming that the number of positives in due course of time in Mumbai increases to 10,000 cases per day with assumption that approximately 15% of these would be symptomatic, and further assuming that every symptomatic patient will require a bed, the total number of beds required to handle 10,000 positive cases every day for a period of six to eight weeks will be around 21,000 beds,” Chahal said in his statement.

Chahal reiterated that the Covid fatality rate is under control and the immunisation drive is continuing apace. “We have completed 1 million vaccinations and we resolve to vaccinate 100,000 citizens daily, in the coming days. The ultimate remedy for ending this pandemic is only vaccination,” said Chahal.

BMC has ruled out a complete lockdown, but strict measures are being taken, like conducting tests on randomly-selected citizens in public places like beaches and shopping malls. Between Monday and Wednesday, 57,627 citizens were tested using rapid antigen kits and approximately five tested positive, said BMC officials.

According to BMC’s dashboard, there has been a sharp rise in occupancy of Covid beds, but there is no reported shortage. Of the total 13,083 beds dedicated to Covid patients, around 5,310 were vacant as of March 24. Of the total 1,559 beds in intensive care units (ICUs), 538 are vacant and out 8,851 oxygen beds, 3,860 are vacant. Of the total 987 beds with ventilators, 281 are vacant.