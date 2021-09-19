Mumbai sees 50% spike in Covid cases in September but fatalities down by 38%

Though cases in Maharashtra might have gone down in the first half of September as compared to those registered in August, Mumbai has witnessed an opposite trend. The city has witnessed spike of 50% in the number of cases reported in the first 17 days of September as compared to those recorded in August.

However, the number of deaths in Mumbai has come down by 38% in September as compared to August’s fatalities.

According to data, between September 1 and 17, around 7,407 Covid-19 cases were reported in the city – 50% more than the 4,943 cases recorded during the same period in August. Similarly, in the past one month, the number of active cases has also gone up from around 2,600 to 4,600 cases.

Across Maharashtra, the cases have gone down. The state had recorded 57,120 cases from September 1 to 15, as compared to 88,664 infections recorded during the same period last month. This is a decline by 35%.

Further, between September 1 and 17, the city reported 58 deaths due to Covid-19, which is 38% lesser than the 95 deaths recorded during the same period in August.

Along with the 50% spike in the cases, the city has also witnessed a marginal surge – of around 13% – in the number of tests conducted. This indicates that the positivity rate in the city has increased. Between September 1 and 17, the city had conducted 601,438 tests, of which around 7,407 came positive and the city’s positivity rate reached 1.23%. In comparison to this, 521,721 tests were conducted during the same period in August, of which 4,943 came positive (0.94% positivity rate).

The city reported 478 cases and six deaths on Saturday, taking the Covid-19 tally to 737,678 and toll to 16,048. The city’s recovery rate is 96% with 713,458 recoveries and the fatality rate is 2.17%. There are 5,719 active cases in the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said they are constantly monitoring the situation. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani on Friday said, “The period till October 5 will be crucial considering the effect of those coming to Mumbai after travelling for the Ganesh festival will be evident. We are targeting more such citizens and also appealing them to get tested.”

Meanwhile, Dr Madhav Sathe, former microbiology professor at BYL Nair Hospital, said, “As far as I understand virology, I don’t think there will be a third wave or even if there will be, it will be very mild. The fifth sero survey by BMC has shown over 80% antibodies in citizens, and this is enough to conclude that even if there’s a third wave, it will be mild.”

Dr Sathe added, “Right now, the surge we are seeing is due to the relaxations and unlocking. Hence, I say that a spike is possible but not a third wave. We are also having citizens who are vaccinated now and one sign that vaccine works is that the deaths are going down despite the rise in cases. Unless, the virus has a major mutation, we will not see a third wave or a major spike-like situation.”