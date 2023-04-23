Four Covid-related deaths in MMR in a day

Mumbai: Though the city saw a decline in number of Covid-19 cases with 177 new cases registered on Saturday compared to Friday (226), four deaths, which account for all the Covid-related deaths in the state, were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Two of those deaths were in Mumbai and two in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation. The state logged a total of 850 new cases. HT Image

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 157 of the new cases have mild symptoms and are being treated at home. The active cases in the state now stand at 6,167 out of which 1,377 are from Mumbai.

As per the BMC, the two deaths in Mumbai were of a 34-year-old woman with comorbidities — cancer and chronic kidney disease and a 79-year-old man with diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

BMC has advised citizens to continue to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing mask, maintaining hand and cough hygiene and following social distancing. It said one should avoid going to crowded and poorly ventilated places, especially senior citizens and people with comorbidities.