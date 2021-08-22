Mumbai sees single Covid death on Sunday

Only one Covid-19 death was reported in the city on Sunday, for the first time since the outbreak of pandemic in city. The toll in the city now stands at 15,947, with a case fatality rate of 2.1%.

Mumbai recorded 294 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 741,164. Mumbai now has 3,280 active Covid-19 cases.

The single death reported in Mumbai on Sunday was a female Covid-19 patient, in the age group of 40 to 60 years. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), she had no comorbidity. The drop in the number of cases and deaths could also be because of the lag in reporting on weekends, according to the officials.

During the second wave, the number of deaths reported in a day in Mumbai began to drop to a single digit from the first week of June. Total deaths reported in Mumbai now contributes to 11.7% of total deaths reported in the state, with Maharashtra recording 135,962 cumulative Covid deaths.

Alongside the improvement in case fatality rate, the positivity rate in the city has also gone down. On Sunday, Mumbai showed a positivity rate of 0.9%, as BMC conducted 32,616 Covid-19 tests on Saturday. Positivity rate is calculated as a per cent of positive cases reported for the total number of tests done during a particular time frame.

Mumbai’s recovery rate has shot up to 97%, and the overall growth rate of cases is 0.04%. The doubling rate for Mumbai has gone up to 2,030 days. The doubling rate is calculated as the number of days taken for the present number of cases to double.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive will continue in Mumbai on Monday between 9am and 5pm. Last week, the drive was suspended on Thursday and Friday, due to a shortage of doses. On Thursday night, BMC received 160,240 vaccine doses. Mangala Gomare, executive health officer said, “Mumbai has sufficient doses to operate all vaccine centres on Monday.”

So far, 2,161,939 citizens have completed both doses of the vaccine, and 6,340,138 beneficiaries have received their first shot.