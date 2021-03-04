Mumbai: Shakti Mills gang rape convict arrested in assault case

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two people, including 25-year-old Akash Jadhav — a Shakti Mills gang rape convict, for allegedly stabbing a Bandra resident on February 28. The victim is still undergoing treatment at Sion hospital.

Police officers said Jadhav has committed more than 10 serious crimes including attempt to murder in the past three years, after he was released from Nashik Borstal School in July 2017.

At the time of Shakti Mills gang rape case, Jadhav was 17-years old. He, along with one more minor and four adults, were nabbed in connection with the gang rape of a 23-year-old photojournalist at defunct Shakti Mills compound on August 22, 2013. In July 2014, the juvenile justice board of Mumbai had sent Jadhav and the other minor to Nashik Borstal School for three years.

According to the police, Jadhav and his associate, Ankit Naik, 25, both allegedly stabbed Rizwan Shafi Qureshi, 28, with a knife on his head and hand near Nargis Datt area in Bandra (West)on February 28. Jadhav and Naik came to Bandra on bike and were searching for a drug peddler to buy MD around 4am when they saw Qureshi and asked him to arrange MD, said a police officer.

When Qureshi said he was not a peddler, Jadhav took out a knife and stabbed him in the head and hand and fled from the spot. Qureshi sustained severe injuries and currently undergoing treatment at Sion hospital. He had memorised the bike number and gave it police during investigation, said inspector Nandkumar Gopale of crime branch unit 9.

Following this, a case was registered in Bandra police station against two unknown persons under sections 326 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, crime branch unit 9 also started a parallel probe.

Using the registration number, police traced the bike and found that Jadhav was using it at the time of the incident, added Gopale who was also part of the investigating team in Shakti Mills gang rape case.

“I was shocked when I got Jadhav’s mobile number and saw his picture. I immediately formed a team to trace him. We got his address in Dombivli area. Our team waited two days outside his residence and arrested him on Wednesday morning,” said Gopale. During interrogation, the police learnt about Naik and arrested him near Saat Rasta circle, added Gopale.

Jadhav is a habitual offender with this being the 11th criminal case registered against him since his release from the remand home after three years of confinement, said deputy commissioner of police Akbar Pathan of the crime branch.

Two months after he was released, he assaulted a 48-year-old man from Mahalaxmi. Later, Jadhav along with his associate allegedly assaulted another man in NM Joshi area. Several offences including kidnapping, extortion and an attempt to murder case were registered against him and his associates in NM joshi Marg, RAK Marg and Agripada police stations, said an officer.

Naik also had murder and attempt to murder cases registered against him in Kalachowki and NM joshi Marg police stations, respectively.