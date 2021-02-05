Mumbai: Shiv Sena organises protests against rising fuel prices

Legislators and key functionaries of the ruling Shiv Sena on Friday led protests in Mumbai as part of a state-wide campaign against the rising fuel and cooking gas prices. The party has warned it would intensify the protests if the Centre does not take steps to reduce the prices.

Sena leader Ashish Chemburkar, who led protests in Byculla, said the Centre has been increasing the fuel prices since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. He added soon the petrol price will reach ₹100 per litre. “The Union government has been looting the common man for months by increasing the fuel prices... This has to stop. Shiv Sena will intensify protests if the Centre does not arrest the price rise.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis said the state government should reduce its share of taxes on fuel to bring the prices down.

Chemburkar said the price of petrol after a reduction in the state tax would be ₹92 per litre. “Do the ones who are seeking the reduction in the state’s tax think fuel price of ₹92 is less?”

Petrol price in Maharashtra was highest in Parbhani at ₹96 per litre.