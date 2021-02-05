Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Shiv Sena organises protests against rising fuel prices
mumbai news

Mumbai: Shiv Sena organises protests against rising fuel prices

The party has warned it would intensify the protests if the Centre does not take steps to reduce the prices. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the state government should reduce its share of taxes on fuel to bring the prices down
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Shiv Sena party workers protest against hike in fuel prices in Mumbai on February 5. (PTI)

Legislators and key functionaries of the ruling Shiv Sena on Friday led protests in Mumbai as part of a state-wide campaign against the rising fuel and cooking gas prices. The party has warned it would intensify the protests if the Centre does not take steps to reduce the prices.

Sena leader Ashish Chemburkar, who led protests in Byculla, said the Centre has been increasing the fuel prices since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. He added soon the petrol price will reach 100 per litre. “The Union government has been looting the common man for months by increasing the fuel prices... This has to stop. Shiv Sena will intensify protests if the Centre does not arrest the price rise.”

Also Read | Who is Nana Patole and why is he expected to lead Congress in Maharashtra?

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis said the state government should reduce its share of taxes on fuel to bring the prices down.

Chemburkar said the price of petrol after a reduction in the state tax would be 92 per litre. “Do the ones who are seeking the reduction in the state’s tax think fuel price of 92 is less?”

Petrol price in Maharashtra was highest in Parbhani at 96 per litre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP