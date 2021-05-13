Mumbai: Specially abled, 60+ can walk in for second dose of Covishield

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for vaccination, allowing walk-ins for those above 60 years of age and specially abled for their second dose of Covishield. In case of the second dose of Covaxin, anyone above the age of 45 can walk in on coming Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 17-19). The process is being looked at as a pilot project, and will continue if the response is good.

Vaccination between Thursday and Saturday will be strictly on the basis of appointments on Co-WIN portal, and the drive will remain shut on Sundays, said the BMC in its revised vaccination guidelines on Wednesday. This order will come into force from May 17.

This comes in the backdrop of concerns over delay in the second shot discussed in a meeting between Mumbai suburbs guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department, on Tuesday. Last Thursday, the BMC had ruled that vaccination for all age groups in the city will be done only on the basis of appointments via Co-WIN portal. This was done in the backdrop of overcrowding reported across vaccination centres in the city. A stampede-like situation was also reported at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo vaccination centre.

Chahal, in the circular, said that every vaccination centre will decide their vaccine administration timing, depending on the availability of doses. The circular also says that every booth in a particular vaccination centre should be at least allotted 100 doses each.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “For now, for three days, we will allow walk-ins for those who are due to get their second dose. This means, anyone above the age of 45+ can walk in for the second dose of Covaxin and anyone above 60 years of age or specially abled can walk in for Covishield’s second dose. If the response is good next week, this arrangement will be continued.” However, vaccination for the 45+ age group will continue on the basis of appointments. Kakani added, “During this, slots for the first dose will not be available. Also, from Thursday, the vaccination drive for 18-44 years will be halted.”

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted on Wednesday: “For ONLY all those due for the second dose, age group 60 and above or differently abled, the BMC has reserved Monday, Tuesday Wednesday (17th, 18th, 19th May) walk-in vaccination at all our centres. Looking at the limited supply of vaccines, it is crucial that we complete the prescribed second shot in the coming week for those who have gone past the prescribed gap between 2 vaccines.”

