Reshuffle: Aseem Gupta is new urban development secretary

Mumbai: The state government on Wednesday transferred 10 more bureaucrats in its ongoing reshuffle of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incumbent principal secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation - Aseemkumar Gupta - will now take over charge as the head of the urban development department (UDD–1).

The UDD-1 is responsible for urban development policies of the state and also governs major civic bodies such as BMC.

The UDD-1 was headed by an additional chief secretary (chief minister office) Bhushan Gagrani. Now, Gagrani will be in charge of the CMO and Gupta, who is from the 1994 batch of IAS, will take over the urban development department.

The state has posted additional chief secretary (planning) Rajagopal Devara as ACS revenue. Earlier, there was a high chance of the state appointing Manisha Mhaiskar in the revenue department, but the minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was opposed to her appointment, it is learnt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rural development department’s additional chief secretary Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the new relief and rehabilitation secretary. Kumar is a senior IAS officer of the 1988 batch.

Radhika Rastogi, who was appointed as principal secretary of the planning department was transferred again this week. She was posted as the principal secretary of the tourism department while the principal secretary of the tourism department, Saurabh Vijay was posted as head of planning.

Additional chief secretary Anoop Kumar who was in charge of cooperation is now the ACS of agriculture. While principal secretary Eknath Dawale of (Agriculture) was posted in the rural development department.

Some weeks back, the state transferred IAS officer and principal secretary Sanjay Khandare from the health department as he had stopped many controversial moves. He was now posted in the Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, the government transferred 25 IAS officers.