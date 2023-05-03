Mumbai: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Tuesday transferred 10 IAS officers.

State transfers 10 IAS officers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional chief secretary Milind Mhaiskar has been appointed as health secretary. The health department has witnessed three secretaries after the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government took over.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule, the health department was headed by Dr Pradeep Vyas. He was allegedly transferred over some differences with the new health minister Tanaji Sawant and Sanjay Khandhare was appointed as health secretary. However, differences also emerged between Khandhare and the minister’s staff.

Tukaram Mundhe, who was removed as the state health commissioner after complaints from the health minister, has been appointed as agriculture secretary. Mundhe was kept without posting for months.

Nitin Kareer, who was additional chief secretary (Revenue) has been given charge of the finance department, which was earlier held by Manoj Saunik, who became chief secretary on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Dinesh Waghmare, managing director of State Electricity Transmission Company has been transferred as principal secretary (jails) and additional municipal commissioner (BMC) Dr Sanjeev Kumar has been appointed in his place.

Radhika Rastogi, who returned from her posting in Mussoorie, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Minority Development Department.

Inspector general of stamps and registration, Shravan Hardikar has been posted as additional BMC commissioner.

G Sreekanth, has been posted as municipal commissioner of Aurangabad. Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, who was the Aurangabad civic body chief, has been posted as joint commissioner, sales tax.

P Siva Sankar, director, textile, Nagpur has been posted as CEO, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON