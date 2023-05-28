4 stab teen to teach him a lesson, one held

Mumbai: A gang of four allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old man in Bhandup on Friday night. One member of the gang was arrested in the matter on Saturday. According to the police, the arrested accused – identified as Aniket Gaikwad – revealed that their gang’s leader – Sujal Jadhav, who came out on bail this month – wanted to teach the teenager a lesson for giving a statement to the police against him. HT Image

Police officials said that Jadhav, Gaikwad and two of their unidentified accomplices attacked the victim, Shubham Pathak, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Bhandup West, while the teenager was walking home after visiting his relatives near Sahyadri Krida Mandal. They added that Gaikwad worked in a call centre in Kaju Tekdi in Bhandup West.

“Pathak was witness to an attack carried out by Jadhav, a local history-sheeter, who has several cases of assault registered against him. When Pathak’s friend Faizal was attacked in December 2022, the local police had registered a case against Jadhav and recorded the statement of Pathak as a witness to the incident,” said a police officer from Bhandup police station.

“As Pathak had given evidence against Jadhav, he decided to teach him a lesson and attacked him. He stabbed him in his neck, nose, stomach and hands with a cutter. When some onlookers tried to intervene, the attackers threatened them with a weapon and later fled from the spot,” he added.

“Pathak is presently admitted to Criticare Hospital in Bhandup and is recovering. We have registered a case of attempt to murder case against four people and are searching for three other accused,” said the police officer.