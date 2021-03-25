Mumbai: Temperature crosses 38°C third time this month

The maximum daytime temperature in the city touched 38.1 degrees Celsius (C) on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department’s automatic weather station in Santacruz. This marks the third day this month that Mumbai’s maximum temperature cross the 38-degree mark, after touching 38.1°C on March 4 and 38.2°C on March 5. The maximum daytime temperature in March last year was 37.5°C (on March 17).

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was above the normal mark by just over 5 degrees, and up from the previous day’s daytime high of 35.3°C. IMD officials attributed the sudden uptick in mercury to hot, dry land breezes originating from the east and north-east of Mumbai.

“The temperature of the city is heavily influenced by the balance of sea and land breezes. Hot, dry winds in the middle level, and lower level winds blowing from the east, caused delayed setting of sea breeze which tends to have a cooling effect in the latter part of the day. As a result, daytime temperatures across Mumbai rose during the day,” said an IMD official.

Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4°C on Wednesday, up from 33°C the day prior. As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city (based on projected data for the AWS in Santacruz), the maximum temperature is expected to drop to between 35°C and 36°C over the next week, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain at a steady 24°C.