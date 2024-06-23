 Mumbai to continue receiving moderate rain | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai to continue receiving moderate rain

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2024 07:30 AM IST

On Saturday, between 8am to 8pm rainfall was scattered throughout the city, with areas of Haji Ali, Grant Road, Sandhurst Road, Marol, and Andheri West, receptive to the most rainfall in the range of 20mm

Mumbai: After a ‘yellow alert’ warned of thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places, the city woke up to intermittent showers, and cloudy and windy weather on Saturday. The same weather is to be expected for Sunday.

Areas like Naupada in Thane, Daulat Nagar and Kopri received the most rain, between 20 to 30mm. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
Areas like Naupada in Thane, Daulat Nagar and Kopri received the most rain, between 20 to 30mm. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

“Mumbai will receive moderate rain for the most part, with heavy rain in isolated areas, as the westerly winds are gaining strength,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD Mumbai. “But from June 25 to 27, there is a high chance of heavy rain across the city.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On Saturday, between 8am to 8pm rainfall was scattered throughout the city, with areas of Haji Ali, Grant Road, Sandhurst Road, Marol, and Andheri West, receptive to the most rainfall in the range of 20mm. Many spots received rainfall in the 10 to 20mm bracket, like Colaba, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Worli, Vile Parle, Versova, Santacruz, Andheri East, and Jogeshwari.

Areas like Naupada in Thane, Daulat Nagar and Kopri received the most rain, between 20 to 30mm.

The Santacruz station recorded the maximum temperature at 31.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum at 26 degrees Celsius. While Colaba saw a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity was at 79% and 84% respectively.

With the yellow alert continuing till Wednesday, Mumbai continues to expect heavy rains at isolated places. Thane is also under yellow alert, upgrading to an orange alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai to continue receiving moderate rain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On