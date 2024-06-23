Mumbai to continue receiving moderate rain

Mumbai: After a ‘yellow alert’ warned of thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places, the city woke up to intermittent showers, and cloudy and windy weather on Saturday. The same weather is to be expected for Sunday. Areas like Naupada in Thane, Daulat Nagar and Kopri received the most rain, between 20 to 30mm. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

“Mumbai will receive moderate rain for the most part, with heavy rain in isolated areas, as the westerly winds are gaining strength,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD Mumbai. “But from June 25 to 27, there is a high chance of heavy rain across the city.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On Saturday, between 8am to 8pm rainfall was scattered throughout the city, with areas of Haji Ali, Grant Road, Sandhurst Road, Marol, and Andheri West, receptive to the most rainfall in the range of 20mm. Many spots received rainfall in the 10 to 20mm bracket, like Colaba, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Worli, Vile Parle, Versova, Santacruz, Andheri East, and Jogeshwari.

Areas like Naupada in Thane, Daulat Nagar and Kopri received the most rain, between 20 to 30mm.

The Santacruz station recorded the maximum temperature at 31.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum at 26 degrees Celsius. While Colaba saw a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity was at 79% and 84% respectively.

With the yellow alert continuing till Wednesday, Mumbai continues to expect heavy rains at isolated places. Thane is also under yellow alert, upgrading to an orange alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, on Tuesday and Wednesday.