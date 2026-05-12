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Mumbai to face 10% water cut from Friday amid declining reservoir levels

According to the BMC statement, Mumbai’s reservoirs currently hold 3,40,399 million litres of water, which is only 23.52% of the city’s annual required stock of 14,47,363 million litres. The administration said that reservoir levels were being monitored closely, and water supply is being planned and managed on a daily basis.

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:26 am IST
By Linah Baliga
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MUMBAI: The BMC has officially announced a 10% water cut across Mumbai and other places, including Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur and nearby villages that get water from the civic body. The cut, which begins on Friday, is a precautionary measure in view of the declining water levels in reservoirs, and the restriction will remain in force until reservoir levels improve following satisfactory rainfall.

Mumbai to face 10% water cut from Friday amid declining reservoir levels

Although civic chief Ashwini Bhide had already announced it on April 28, the decision was taken on Monday following directives from the Maharashtra Water Resources Department and in light of forecasts by the Indian Meteorological Department warning of below-normal monsoon conditions this year due to the possible impact of El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole. The water cut is aimed at stretching stocks till mid-August to ameliorate possible El Nino conditions.

According to the BMC statement, Mumbai’s reservoirs currently hold 3,40,399 million litres of water, which is only 23.52% of the city’s annual required stock of 14,47,363 million litres. The administration said that reservoir levels were being monitored closely, and water supply is being planned and managed on a daily basis.

The civic administration has appealed to citizens to adopt water-saving practices such as shutting taps when not in use, using buckets instead of showers, checking for leakages in pipelines and storage tanks, and limiting water usage in households.

Hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments have also been urged to minimise water wastage and adopt conservation measures. The BMC said that simple changes in daily habits could significantly reduce consumption and help the city manage the current situation effectively.

 
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