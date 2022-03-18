Mumbai to get more than 100 vaccination centres for 12-15 age group

Mumbai: Three days after rolling out the Corbevax vaccines, as part of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for teenagers between the ages 12 and 15 in the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will increase its vaccination centres from the existing 12 to 100-150 from March 19.

The city, which according to BMC’s estimate has four lakh teens between the ages 12-15 has been seeing a low turnout for vaccination. Civic health officials attributed the poor response to the ongoing exam season.

“We are perhaps seeing a low turnout due to the exam season. We initially kept 12 centres for vaccinating this age group to understand the problems and fix it. There were technical glitches on the Cowin app on day one. We are now increasing the vaccination centres to 100-150. We are hoping the turnout will improve from Monday,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner. Kakani added that there are no immediate plans to conduct outreach programmes for parents or in schools to dispel doubts and worries around vaccination.

On day one, March 16, 126 children between 12-15 years were vaccinated across 12 civic and government hospitals and Covid jumbo centres. On March 17, 414 adolescents received the jab.

BMC officials said they are in touch with schools and are ready to hold special vaccination camps. “No school has, however, approached us till now,” said Kakani.

On day 2, Satara jabbed 10009 teens while Parbhani managed to administer jabs to 1139 on day one and 200 on day two.

Dr Radhakrishna Pawar, district health officer, said, “On March 15, a day before the drive rolled out, we had a joint meeting of all medical officers who got in touch with schools in their respective areas. We organised vaccination sessions in the respective schools. The response has been good so far.”

Health department officials in Parbhani district sought the help of schools to reach out to parents of those in the 12-15 age group. “Following a meeting of medical officers on March 15, we informed all schools that we are starting the vaccination programme for the children in 12-15. The schools then informed the parents,” said Dr Rawji Sonawane, district health officer, Parbhani district, which has a population of 65,000 children in the age group 12-15.

Corbevax vaccine is manufactured by Hyderabad based Biological E.Limited. It will be administered to children in the age group of 12-14 years through an intramuscular route and will be given in two doses with 28 days of gap between the two. Each Corbevax vial has 20 doses (0.5ml).

With an estimated population of 39 lakh children in the age 12-15 in Maharashtra, the state has received all 39 lakh doses required for the first dose from the Centre.

Districts that had saw a high turnout on day two (March 17): Beed (4637), Kolhapur (5230), Latur (2521), Osmanabad (3078), Sangli (4866),

On day one (March 16): Barring Sangli that recorded 22 vaccinations, there were zero jabs administered in Beed, Kolhapur, Latur and Osmanabad.