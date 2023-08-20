State to organise Pro Govinda League on August 31

Mumbai: After the state accorded the status of sport to dahi handi last year, the Eknath Shinde-led government announced on Saturday to organise a Pro Govinda League at the National Sports Club of India, Worli, on August 31.

Industries minister Uday Samant from Shiv Sena said, “The programme will be held on August 31 between 6pm and 10pm. It will be held on the lines of the Pro Kabaddi League. Govindas (participants) will also have insurance coverage. Around 50,000 Govindas, including 3,500 from Mumbai, can benefit from this event.”

He added that a set of rules has also been issued to avoid accidents and in case of a death, the kin of the victim will receive ₹10 lakh as insurance.

“The event will be held in the indoor dome stadium and it will have a 40 feet Govinda. The winner will be given ₹11 lakh,” Samant said.

In the past few decades, political parties have used the festival to drum up support in rural areas of the state.

