Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai to receive moderate rainfall, local train service disrupted in places
mumbai news

Mumbai to receive moderate rainfall, local train service disrupted in places

The offshore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka and the east-west shear zone cutting across Maharashtra will bring rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 06:36 AM IST
The intensity of rainfall in Mumbai is gradually coming down. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

For the fourth consecutive day, Mumbai received moderate to heavy showers on Wednesday, surpassing its July average of 827.2mm rainfall by a huge margin as the city received 1993.9 mm rainfall till Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, the city would receive 2,000 mm rains, reports said. While the city received moderate rainfall, suburbs witnessed downpours leading to disruption in local services between Umbermali railway station and Kasara, between Igatpuria and Khardi, news agency ANI reported.

Heavy rains battered Mumbai since Saturday night which led to landslides, waterlogged roads and railway tracks. The intensity of the rain has been coming down though the city is under red alert for today as well. The weekend's rainfall caused by a monster thunderstorm over Mumbai and suburbs was different from what the city has been receiving on Tuesday and Wednesday as these showers have been caused by strong westerly winds.

The offshore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka is carrying moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea to land. In addition to the trough, there is an east-west shear zone cutting across Maharashtra. Both the factors combined will keep Mumbai and suburbs in the rain zone for the time being, but no freak weather incident is predicted as of now.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, Mumbai recorded 68.72 mm of rain, eastern suburbs 58.75 mm and western suburbs 58.24 mm of rain in 10 hours since 8am on Wednesday morning. The intensity of rainfall dipped in the afternoon but increased again at night.

According to IMD prediction, Mumbai is not likely to receive heavy rainfall now and the intensity is likely to be reduced gradually. The Marathwada region of Maharasthra is expected to receive widespread showers till Thursday.

Now, the west coast, the adjoining interior areas and Gujarat are likely to receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai rain maharashtra monsoon
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP