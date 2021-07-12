Mumbai to see smooth vaccination drive today

Mumbai received 85,000 vaccine doses on Saturday night, which will facilitate a smooth vaccination drive on Monday, across all vaccine centres in the city. While this stock will likely suffice for only two days - Monday and Tuesday - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expecting more doses to arrive on Monday or Tuesday night.

On Monday, vaccination will take place between 9am and 5pm.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department said, “We received 84,000 vaccine doses on Saturday night. These will be sufficient for two days at most, depending on the turn-out at vaccine centres. We are expecting more vaccine doses to come by Monday or Tuesday.”

“Mumbai can vaccinate 150,000 beneficiaries per day. So we put in demand with the state government for doses to vaccinate up to 100,000 beneficiaries per day. However, since the state government has not been getting enough vaccine doses from the Centre, based on available stock, Mumbai receives its share,” Kakani added.

Presently, Mumbai has 401 vaccination centres, of which 283 are BMC centres, 20 state government-operated, and 98 are private. While the vaccination centres take 50% of beneficiaries by appointment, and 50% through on-spot walk-ins registrations.

Among these seven vaccine centres are administering the Covishield vaccine to citizens travelling to other countries for jobs, education, or the Tokyo Olympics. The second dose of the vaccine is available only at these seven centres for these beneficiaries, 28 days after taking the first dose. The 29 other vaccine centres are administering the second dose for Covaxin, with 100 doses available per centre.

On Saturday, 48,393 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Mumbai, of which 34,901 received their first dose, and 13,492 received their second dose. So far, 4,735,541 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with their first dose, and 1,273,484 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with their second dose