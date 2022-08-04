Mumbai: Traffic movement to be affected on some routes due to VVIP movement

The vehicular traffic movement is expected to remain slow on Thursday due to a pre-scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said.

The traffic police posted the advisory on their official Twitter account.

“Due to a pre-scheduled visit of a VVIP to Mumbai on August 4, traffic is expected to be slow from 9am to 2pm between NCPA in South Mumbai to Vashi, Eastern Freeway and between 3pm to 8pm from NCPA to Dindoshi on Western expressway Traffic in the area will be slow”, the advisory read.

Traffic police advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

On Wednesday too, the traffic in Mumbai was affected by VVIP movement.

Mumbai traffic police had posted an advisory on Twitter account to alert citizens.

“Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 6pm”, the tweet read.

The traffic police requested the citizens to plan their travel accordingly and assured the situation would be updated by them through radio and Twitter.