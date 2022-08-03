Mumbai: Traffic movement to be affected on Western Express Highway, Malabar Hill

Mumbai traffic is expected to be slow on the western express highway and Malabar Hill on Wednesday morning due to scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said.

Mumbai traffic police posted the advisory on their official Twitter account to alert citizens.

“Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 06:00pm”, the tweet read.

The traffic police requested the citizens to plan their travel accordingly and assured the situation would be updated by them through radio and Twitter.

Social media was abuzz with complaints from commuters saying such moves during peak traffic hours inconveniences them. They even asked why VIPs were given special treatment at the expense of the common man.