Thane commuters relieved as they see less traffic on Thursday
Thane: After 15 days of facing continuous traffic jams and delays, Thane residents and commuters finally experienced congestion-free roads on Thursday morning. By restricting entry of heavy vehicles on the roads, the Traffic police managed to ease the traffic snarls.
“We have spoken to the traffic department in Mira Bhayander and Navi Mumbai to not allow heavy vehicles into Thane city apart from the scheduled period. Moreover, we have made extra arrangements at all city entry points to ensure that heavy vehicles are parked on the side if they come during the non-scheduled period. We did a trial run of the same on Thursday morning. Many of the potholes have also been filled in the city with rain taking a breather. All of this helped smoothen the traffic flow on Thursday morning,” said Datta Kamble Traffic DCP Thane.
Commuters found the drive on Thane Nashik route and on the Eastern Express highway smoother on Thursday. “I was surprised to find a traffic-free road on Thursday morning with no long queue of vehicles. We could easily manage to cross the Majiwada Junction and reach Bhiwandi within 45 minutes after almost two weeks,” said Naresh Shetty, 37, resident of Thane.
Meanwhile, alternate traffic diversions will be planned on the routes that are found to have the most traffic congestion according to Thane city traffic police. “We are working on alternative traffic diversions that will help ease the traffic flow in case of further congestion. However, we need to find routes that are not too tiring as it will further impact the internal roads of Thane city. Amidst managing the traffic with support from traffic wardens we are also planning to prepare an alternate route map,” said an officer from the traffic department.
-
Nigerian man held for duping people through social media sites
IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said cyber cops traced the mobile numbers used in the crime and took the help of other modern techniques to get the location of the accused. Social sites were used for searching people of the targeted groups especially those who seem interested in socializing with foreign women and marrying them. Fraudsters posing as foreign women then accept a marriage proposal or themselves offer to marry the targeted person.
-
Prompt action helps jeweller recover ₹97,000 debited by fraudster
Mumbai: A 70-year-old jeweller from Breach Candy got back ₹97,000 that a cyber fraudster had illegally withdrawn from hiJeweller Vijay Natwarlal Shah, who lives near Breach Candy hospital'sank account on Wednesday. As the complainant continued to follow instructions given by the unknown person, ₹97,000 was debited from his credit card, said assistant police inspector Vikas Shinde of the Gamdevi police station. He said the process is on to get the amount reverted to the complainant's bank account.
-
U.P. logs 435 new Covid cases, 403 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 84,128 samples tested. One death was reported from Prayagraj. “In the past 24 hours, 403 patients recovered while 20,71,854 patients have defeated the infection till now. The recovery rate in the state is 98. 75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has reported 20,98,026 cases and 23,556 deaths till now.
-
25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida
Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where Singh worked as a driver. Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
-
IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Orai experienced the maximum rainfall in the state measuring 43 mm, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm. At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
