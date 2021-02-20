Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai traffic police issues e-challan to Vivek Oberoi
Mumbai traffic police on Friday issued an e-challan to actor Vivek Oberoi for flouting traffic rules on Valentine’s Day at Santacruz. According to the traffic police, Oberoi was caught on camera riding his two-wheeler without helmet.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:16 AM IST
On February 14, a social activist had posted a tweet tagging the Mumbai Police to take action against the actor. After scrutinising CCTV footage from the area, traffic police issued an e-challan to Oberoi on Friday.

Police officers said they investigated the case and found Oberoi riding a Harley Davidson without wearing helmet, hence they charged him for the violation.

“We take action as soon as we catch someone flouting traffic rules on camera. Along with the e-challan, we send them a photo of the violation committed,” said a traffic police officer, adding, “In the case of Oberoi, we have done the same. We have sent him an e-challan along with a photo.”

In 2020, traffic police had issued challans to 723,411 bikers for riding two-wheelers without helmet. Of these, only 48,281 challans were paid.

