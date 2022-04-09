Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai traffic police launch independent Twitter handle

The Mumbai traffic police’s new independent Twitter handle will exclusively deal with traffic related public grievances and reach out to citizens for daily issues and suggestions.
The Mumbai traffic police’s new independent Twitter handle @MTPHereToHelp was launched on Friday evening. (Twitter/@MTPHereToHelp)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Traffic police has launched a new Twitter handle to deal exclusively with traffic related public grievances and reach out to citizens for daily issues and suggestions regarding traffic, officials said.

The handle @MTPHereToHelp is an independent twitter handle which was launched on Friday evening with a view to improve and ease the commute of city residents

According to the traffic police officials, with the increasing number of vehicles in the city, even traffic violations have been increasing and they have been observing that people need to be made aware of the traffic rules and ensure that they abide by the same.

The twitter handle will create awareness among the citizens about traffic rules and also alert them about temporary changes in routes during emergency situations.

Police officers said that there is a dedicated team of police personnel deputed at the traffic control room for speedy redressal of traffic related public grievances through the related traffic division.

