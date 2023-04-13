Traffic changes in Dadar for Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

MUMBAI: The Mumbai traffic police have made elaborate arrangements for ensuring smooth vehicular traffic in Dadar for 132nd Jayanti of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Friday – April 14, as large number of devotees are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar. HT Image

Vehicular traffic on roads around Chaitya Bhoomi will be affected because of large crowds and therefore restrictions and diversions have been put in place starting 11pm on Thursday up to 12am on Saturday, said Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters and Central), traffic.

One way and closed roads:

There will be one way from Siddhivinayak Junction up to Portuguese Church which means there shall be “No-Entry”’ from Portuguese Church to Siddhivinayak Junction during the period.

SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic (residents can proceed through Road No 5 (i.e. Pandurang Naik Marg)

Ranade Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from its junction at SVS Road to Dadar Chowpatty.

All heavy vehicles, goods vehicles, including tempos (except BEST buses) shall be diverted from Mahim Junction via LJ Road.

Other changes

S Veer Savarkar Road, Ranade Road, Keluskar Road (both South and North stretches) and Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road shall be “No Parking Zones” during the period.

During this period, parking will be available at Senapati Bapat Road, Mahim and Dadar (PPL) IndiaBulls Finance Center in Prabhadevi, Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Kamgar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Road), Jupiter Mill Compound in Prabhadevi.