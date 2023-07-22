TISS’s transformative programme gives transgender students a career launchpad

Mumbai: “Today I am happy as I have completed my certificate course, and I am doing an internship with a large Indian firm. This course helped me build self-confidence,” said Asthdha Chauhan, a transgender person and a student of the Transformation Fellowship Programme (TFP) at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Asthdha belongs to the first batch of students of the TFP, which aims to empower transgender youth in pursuing a career in the corporate world.

On Friday, the first 14 students of this pioneering programme graduated, marking a significant milestone in promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities.

The TFP was launched in collaboration with Pernod Ricard India Foundation and Collective Good Foundation (CGF) last academic year.

Asthdha credited her Guru, Zainab Patel, for inspiring her to join the TFP and aim high in her career. She has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Ancient Indian Studies from Sathaye College, Vile Parle, and wants to start a YouTube channel in which transgender people will talk about history of Mumbai.

“Before joining the course, I worked in a non-government organisation for four and a half years. After completing this course, I got the opportunity to work as a relationship manager in a big company,” she added.

Professor Satyajit Majumdar, dean of the School of Management and Labour Studies at TISS, elaborated on the programme structure, which spans one year and consists of two phases.

“The first six months involve project work and classroom training to build theoretical acumen in business subjects and workplace skills, overseen by the mentors and the faculty of TISS,” said Majumdar.

“In the subsequent six months, focus is on hands-on workplace training, providing students with a comprehensive learning experience,” he added.

To support the students throughout their journey, the programme offered a stipend of ₹2,40,000 and an additional ₹96,000 to cover stay and travel expenses for the year. This financial support helped these individuals overcome various challenges, said the students.

Nandini Kadam, another student from Solapur, said that she was facing a financial crisis after completing her diploma in civil engineering. However, her determination led her to the TFP, and now, she has secured an internship as a building planner with a prominent real estate firm in Mumbai.

Like others, Kadam attributes her newfound confidence and professional growth to the TFP’s transformative impact.

Thirty-three-year-old Shine Rahman, a graduate in English literature from Kerala, expressed his happiness at being a part of the inclusive culture at TISS.

Rahman said, “I had earlier faced discrimination and there were limited job opportunities for me. Thankfully, I discovered the TFP through social media. Despite crossing the maximum age criteria (25 years) for fellowship, I was selected, and now, I am planning to continue my studies by pursuing an MBA at Manipal University.”

Another student Rushali from Shrirampur, Ahmednagar, said, “Before joining Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for higher studies, I used to beg to earn for myself.

“At the SPPU, I joined a programme called ‘earn and learn’ scheme to obtain a Master of Arts in women’s studies. At the SPPU, one of my friends told me about this fellowship, and I applied for it and got selected.”

