Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Twin students with cerebral palsy score identical marks in Class 12
mumbai news

Mumbai: Twin students with cerebral palsy score identical marks in Class 12

Twin students from Bhavan’s College with cerebral palsy since birth, scored 90% in their respective fields in Class 12
By Ankita G Menon, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Nathan and Hayden Cordoso.

Twin students from Bhavan’s College with cerebral palsy since birth, scored 90% in their respective fields in Class 12. Nathan Cordoso, who pursued science scored 90.8%, while Hayden, a commerce student, scored 90.1%.

Both had faced initial hurdles in coping with online classes and had were tested positive for Covid in the beginning of the year. However, they picked up gradually and are currently rejoicing their scores. Nathan said, “It was not easy to adjust to online classes. I used to stay awake till 2am to complete my studies.”

While Nathan mostly had recorded videos as part of online classes, it was easier for Hayden as he had to attend live lectures. “I could adjust better but physical classrooms would have made it easier for us. I plan to continue with Commerce in graduation and Nathan wants to pursue Computer Science,” said Hayden. Both had received a good score during their SSC as well, with Nathan scoring 86% and Hayden 73%

