Mumbai: Two arrested for sending nudes to 10-year-old

Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly sending nude photos and videos to a 10-year-old girl from Meghwadi in Andheri. The accused had allegedly asked her to share her nude photos by threatening to kill her parents.

After the girl told her parents about it, they lodged a police complaint. Meghwadi police registered a case on Thursday evening following which crime branch officers arrested the two accused from Bhiwandi. The two are suspected to have sent nudes to other students as well.

The accused are Sunny Bhajanlal Janiyani, 29, and Ajay Tukaram Mhatre, 30, both residents of Bhiwandi.

According to the police, the minor’s parents had given her a smartphone to attend online classes. “The minor had then created profile on a social media platform, where Janiyani, 29, last week sent his nude pictures and videos to her. Janiyani later shared her account and phone number with his friend Mhatre, who too sent her nude pictures and videos,” said an officer.

“The girl got scared and did not tell anyone that she was getting such photos and videos from unknown numbers. The two accused then subsequently started messaging her, instructing her to send nude photos and videos. When she refused to comply, the accused started threatening to kill her parents.

The minor then narrated the ordeal to her parents who approached Meghwadi police station. Crime branch unit 10 also initiated parallel investigation and tracked the mobile location of Janiyani. He led cops Mhatre, who too was subsequently arrested.