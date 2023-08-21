Two boys apprehended for raping six-year-old girl, handed over to CWC

Mumbai: Two boys, aged 12 and 14, have been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting the six-year-old daughter of their neighbour on different occasions in the recent past.

The two boys had allegedly visited the survivor’s place, on the pretext of watching television, and would sexually assault her when her parents were not home, according to the RCF police.

The two boys claimed their acts were influenced by pornographic videos they had seen online and were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), in Dongri, the police said.

The incident came to light on August 16, when the survivor’s mother caught one of the accused red-handed. Based on the medical test conducted on the survivor, a first information report (FIR) was registered, and both the accused were sent to the children’s remand home.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the victim’s mother returned home around 3:30pm after completing some errands and found the 14-year-old boy sexually assaulting her daughter. As soon as she entered the home, the suspect fled.

After seeing the mother, the girl started crying and narrated the incident. She informed her mother that she had also been raped by another neighbour, the 12-year-old boy, two to three days earlier.

The mother then confronted the boys who allegedly confessed to the act, and she approached the RCF police the same day.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a medical test, which suggested that she was sexually assaulted, said a police officer. The police registered a case of rape and under the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

During interrogation, the boys revealed that they saw several videos online regarding the act which influenced them, the police said. One suspect is in Class 6 while another in Class 8 and both study in the same school in the vicinity, the police said.

“They often used to visit the victim’s place to watch television in the afternoon when the victim’s father is at work and mother also went for work in a garment factory for a few hours”, said a police officer.

“Based on the mother’s statement, a case was registered, and both the boys were brought to the police station for inquiry. As per the rule we cannot arrest them, and we had to send them to the CWC in Dongri. Medical tests were conducted on both the boys, and they were handed over to the CWC,” said Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector, of the RCF police station.

