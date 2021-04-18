Mumbai: Two kill man for robbing 500 from them, arrested

Versova police have arrested two men within eight hours for killing a man after he robbed them of ₹500 a day earlier.

According to the police, at 1am on Saturday, they had received information about a body being found at Goma Lane in Versova village. On reaching the spot, the officers found a 25-year-old lying in a pool of blood, with his neck slit and injuries on his chest and stomach.

The officers said based on the tattoo on his arm, the police identified the body. The victim Vikram Nishad was a resident of a nearby locality.

The locals informed that the victim fought with two men living in the area after he had robbed ₹500 from one of them, to buy drugs.

Siraj Inamdar, senior police inspector of Versova police station, said the victim was stabbed more than ten times in his stomach and back. Inamdar added that within eight hours of registering the offence the police traced the two accused identified as Sandip Rai, 25 and Ghanshyam Das, 50.

On questioning the two, the men confessed to the murder. Das revealed that on Saturday night while they were roaming in the area, they spotted Nishad. With the intention of revenge, the two approached Nishad with a knife.

The two stabbed Nishad in his stomach and slit his neck. The duo then left the spot before they could be seen by anyone.

Inamdar said that they have arrested the two on the charge of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We will produce the two in front of the holiday magistrate on Sunday,” Inamdar added.