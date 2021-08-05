Mumbai university directs colleges to waive full fees of students who lost parents to Covid

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday released a circular directing all affiliated colleges to implement fee waiver for undergraduate or postgraduate education for students who lost either or both their parents to Covid, more than a month after the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant made the announcement. The circular also highlights partial or complete fee waivers under various miscellaneous heads for all students.

“As per the directives of the Maharashtra government and the recommendations of a committee constituted by the MU vice-chancellor, reduction of fees only for the 2021-22 academic year has been recommended. 100% fee waiver should be given to students who have lost their father/mother, or both parents to Covid-19,” stated the circular dated August 4.

The circular further mentions 14 heads for which colleges need to partially or fully waive off fees. In the case of the library, laboratory, gymkhana and extra-curricular activity fees, colleges should waive off 50% of the fee for all students. Similarly, colleges have been directed to waive 100% of student welfare fund, caution money deposit, library and laboratory deposits. “However, if a college has already published an online magazine, they can collect 25% of the magazine fund and in case colleges have conducted extra-curricular activities they can collect 50% of the actual fees,” states the MU circular.

On June 29, following a meeting with the vice-chancellors of all state universities, Samant had announced a complete fee waiver for students who lost either one or both parents to Covid and assured this fee waiver until the completion of their undergraduate or postgraduate course. While waiving miscellaneous fees for other students, Samant also clarified that tuition and development fees levied by aided as well as unaided colleges will not be discounted.

“If the pandemic situation normalises in the future and students are allowed to attend physical classes, the proportionate fee component under different heads as mentioned in the circular, including hostel fees may be charged separately by all colleges,” added the circular.