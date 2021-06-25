Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai university sanctions 2.94 crore for minor research projects submitted by teachers

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:53 PM IST
To boost research work among teachers from affiliated colleges, the University of Mumbai (MU) disbursed 2.94 crore to fund nearly 1,179 minor research project proposals submitted by teachers in 2019-20. In a statement released on Thursday, a spokesperson for MU said this is only 70% of the sanctioned amount, the remaining amount will be disbursed later.

“Applications were invited online and based on scrutiny by members of respective faculties, 1,179 applications were approved for this funding,” said a spokesperson for the varsity and added that the approved projects include 174 anthropology projects, 245 commerce, 399 science and 361 engineering projects. “The fund will reach teachers in the form of cheques,” he added.

In 2018-19, nearly 629 projects were approved and the first instalment of 83 lakh (40% of the actual amount) was disbursed by the varsity. “Despite the education system going online for the last year and a half, we don’t want research projects to be affected. All affiliated colleges have been encouraging their staff to apply to us and we too are trying to disburse sanctioned amount in time,” added the spokesperson.

