Mumbai: Unqualified doctor arrested for performing surgeries

Matunga police arrested a doctor from a Dadar-based private piles hospital and rectal centre for allegedly endangering life of a patient by performing surgery on him despite not being qualified to perform the surgery.

The accused, Dr Mukesh Kota, practices at Gopal Rao’s Piles and Ano-Rectal Centre and was arrested based on the complaint of a 43-year-old Goregaon resident. Preliminary police probe revealed that the accused doctor has performed 1,000 surgeries in past three years.

The complainant, Khaliluddin Khatib, 43, was suffering from piles since three years and learnt about the clinic from his friends. The hospital website allegedly claimed it was the first clinic in Mumbai to introduce non-operative or non-surgical treatment for piles, fissure ad fistula.

Khatib then visited the hospital and met Dr Kota. After three sessions, Dr Kota told him a small surgery was required. After taking a consent form signed, Dr Kota performed the surgery on February 21 for ₹25,000. He was allowed to go home after four hours, the police said.

“He later experienced excessive bleeding from his anal region, leading to unconsciousness. His wife took him to KEM Hospital in Parel where doctors informed him that the surgery performed on him was done in wrongful and negligent manner,” a police officer said.

“Because of the faulty surgery, I cannot work as a driver. I had joined a private company, but due to my piles related complications, they sacked me in three days,” the complainant said.

The Goregaon resident then filed a complaint with Matunga police in March, following which the police wrote to the Maharashtra Medical Council and Dean of JJ hospital for the expert report.

The expert panel found that Dr Kota negligently performed the surgery and stated that an MBBS doctor cannot perform surgery related to piles.

After getting the report form the expert panel the Matunga police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) in the matter. “During preliminary probe, we learnt that Kota has performed around 1,000 such surgeries in past three years,” said a police officer.

Dr Kota has been arrested under sections 337 (causing hurt by rash or negligent act) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. He was sent to police custody till June 27 by a local court.