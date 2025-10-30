Edit Profile
    Mumbai weather: Light rain, thunderstorms likely today, says IMD

    Mumbai weather: While IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts until Wednesday, there are no fresh rain warnings for Thursday. 

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 2:24 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Mumbai began Thursday under an overcast sky, as clouds and a light haze settled over the city. A thin layer of fog was also reported in a few areas early in the morning.

    IMD’s forecast suggests a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely during the day in the city. (PTI)
    While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and neighboring districts until Wednesday, there are no fresh rain warnings for Thursday.

    However, the IMD’s forecast suggests a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely during the day.

    Also Read | Showers clear the air, more rain forecast

    Light to Moderate rain likely in Mumbai, Nashik

    In a nowcast warning issued at 7:20 am, the weather agency said light to moderate rain is expected over Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Nanded districts in the next three hours.

    According to the latest IMD update, Mumbai’s maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 25 degrees Celsius.

    Also Read | Mumbai’s morning after Diwali sees ‘very poor’ AQI in BKC, Colaba | Details

    Mumbai's AQI remains ‘good’

    As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app, Mumbai’s air quality remained in the ‘good’ category on Thursday morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 63 recorded at 9:05 am.

    Most parts of the city reported clean air, with Colaba, Worli, Borivali, Bhandup, and Vile Parle recording AQI levels of 41, 63, 48, 57, and 74, respectively.

    Powai, Malad, Andheri, and Byculla also reported good air quality, with AQI readings of 61, 80, 64, and 42. In the surrounding areas, Navi Mumbai registered an AQI of 56, and Thane recorded 64 — both within the ‘good’ range.

    An AQI between 0 and 100 is classified as ‘good’, 100–200 as ‘moderate’, 200–300 as ‘poor’, 300–400 as ‘very poor’, and above 400 as ‘severe’.

