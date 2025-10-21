Mumbai’s morning after Diwali sees ‘very poor’ AQI in BKC, Colaba | Details

The aftereffects of Diwali weren't limited to Delhi, as the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, also witnessed a significant dip in its air quality, which stood in the 'very poor' category, with a recording of 377 at 7 am on Tuesday.
The Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - IITM monitoring station recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 377, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Follow Delhi AQI live updates
The slowed wind patterns and previous night's marathon of bursting firecrackers as caused Mumbai's AQI to plummet severely. Like other major cities, Mumbai also usually records a rise in the overall AQI after Diwali.
According to CPCB, the major cause of worsening AQI and pollution in the city was the PM2.5 pollutant.
Mumbai AQI today
According to data from the SAMEER app, developed by the CPCB, which provides hourly updates of the National Air Quality Index, Mumbai's overall air quality at 9:06 am was at 212 in the 'poor' category.
Three monitoring stations were in the 'red' zone and the worst AQI of all was recorded at the BKC complex-IITM in the 'very poor' category at 374. This was followed by Navy Nagar-Colaba-IITM at 346 and Mazgaon-IITM at 309, both in the 'very poor' category.
Those falling under orange zone, i.e., 'poor' category were:
Malad West-IITM: 280
Deonar-IITM: 274
Siddharth Nagar-Worli-IITM: 269
Byculla-BMC: 267
Chakala-Andheri East-IITM: 261
Borivali East-IITM: 246
Powai-MPCB: 233
Chembur-MPCB: 230
Kandivali West-BMC: 219
Kherwadi-Bandra East-MPCB: 215
BKC-MPCB: 211
Mulund West-MPCB: 206
Other areas across Mumbai recorded an AQI in the 'moderate' category.
Vasai West-MPCB: 107
Kurla-MPCB: 115
Worli-MPCB: 122
Khindipada-Bhandup West-IITM:130
Shivaji Nagar-BMC: 141
Kandivali East-MPCB: 151
Colaba-MPCB: 152
Vile Parel West-MPCB: 157
Sewri-BMC: 173
Borivali East-MPCB: 180
Mindspace-Malad West-MPCB: 181
Sion-MPCB: 188
Ghatkopar-BMC: 192
According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.
Mumbai weather today
The India Meteorological Department has not issued any warnings for Mumbai on Tuesday. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather office, Mumbai will have a clear sky through the day, ridding the city of the smog envelope witnessed in the morning hours.