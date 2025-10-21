Edit Profile
    Mumbai’s morning after Diwali sees ‘very poor’ AQI in BKC, Colaba | Details

    According to the Central Pollution Control Board, pollutant PM2.5 was the major contributor to Mumbai's worsening air quality. 

    Published on: Oct 21, 2025 11:11 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The aftereffects of Diwali weren't limited to Delhi, as the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, also witnessed a significant dip in its air quality, which stood in the 'very poor' category, with a recording of 377 at 7 am on Tuesday.

    Early morning visuals from Mumbai's Dadar Beach show thin layer of haze engulfing the atmosphere as a result of post-Diwali AQI. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)
    The Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - IITM monitoring station recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 377, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Follow Delhi AQI live updates

    The slowed wind patterns and previous night's marathon of bursting firecrackers as caused Mumbai's AQI to plummet severely. Like other major cities, Mumbai also usually records a rise in the overall AQI after Diwali.

    According to CPCB, the major cause of worsening AQI and pollution in the city was the PM2.5 pollutant.

    Mumbai AQI today

    According to data from the SAMEER app, developed by the CPCB, which provides hourly updates of the National Air Quality Index, Mumbai's overall air quality at 9:06 am was at 212 in the 'poor' category.

    Three monitoring stations were in the 'red' zone and the worst AQI of all was recorded at the BKC complex-IITM in the 'very poor' category at 374. This was followed by Navy Nagar-Colaba-IITM at 346 and Mazgaon-IITM at 309, both in the 'very poor' category.

    Those falling under orange zone, i.e., 'poor' category were:

    • Malad West-IITM: 280
    • Deonar-IITM: 274
    • Siddharth Nagar-Worli-IITM: 269
    • Byculla-BMC: 267
    • Chakala-Andheri East-IITM: 261
    • Borivali East-IITM: 246
    • Powai-MPCB: 233
    • Chembur-MPCB: 230
    • Kandivali West-BMC: 219
    • Kherwadi-Bandra East-MPCB: 215
    • BKC-MPCB: 211
    • Mulund West-MPCB: 206

    Other areas across Mumbai recorded an AQI in the 'moderate' category.

    • Vasai West-MPCB: 107
    • Kurla-MPCB: 115
    • Worli-MPCB: 122
    • Khindipada-Bhandup West-IITM:130
    • Shivaji Nagar-BMC: 141
    • Kandivali East-MPCB: 151
    • Colaba-MPCB: 152
    • Vile Parel West-MPCB: 157
    • Sewri-BMC: 173
    • Borivali East-MPCB: 180
    • Mindspace-Malad West-MPCB: 181
    • Sion-MPCB: 188
    • Ghatkopar-BMC: 192

    According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

    Mumbai weather today

    The India Meteorological Department has not issued any warnings for Mumbai on Tuesday. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

    According to the weather office, Mumbai will have a clear sky through the day, ridding the city of the smog envelope witnessed in the morning hours.

    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News
    © 2025 HindustanTimes