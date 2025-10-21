Mumbai’s morning after Diwali sees ‘very poor’ AQI in BKC, Colaba | Details

The aftereffects of Diwali weren't limited to Delhi, as the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, also witnessed a significant dip in its air quality, which stood in the 'very poor' category, with a recording of 377 at 7 am on Tuesday. Early morning visuals from Mumbai's Dadar Beach show thin layer of haze engulfing the atmosphere as a result of post-Diwali AQI. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - IITM monitoring station recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 377, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The slowed wind patterns and previous night's marathon of bursting firecrackers as caused Mumbai's AQI to plummet severely. Like other major cities, Mumbai also usually records a rise in the overall AQI after Diwali.

According to CPCB, the major cause of worsening AQI and pollution in the city was the PM2.5 pollutant.