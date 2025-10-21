Delhi AQI live updates: Air quality in 'red zone' after Diwali fireworks; Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur worst-hit

Live

The CPCB categorises AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'

A view of Kartavya Path, covered in smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates, in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi woke up to hazy skies and toxic air on Tuesday morning day after Diwali fireworks as most monitoring zones' Air Quality Index slumped to either ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ zone. Anti-pollution measures under Graded Response Action Plan are likely to be scaled up in view of the worsening pollution. Meanwhile, 34 out of 37 monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the ‘red zone’, indicating ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality across the national capital on Tuesday morning. While the Supreme Court had allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali with specific conditions, people continued bursting firecrackers even after the allotted time of 8pm to10pm.

