Delhi AQI live updates: Air quality in 'red zone' after Diwali fireworks; Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur worst-hit
The air quality in most areas in Delhi plummeted into either ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories after Diwali fireworks. Anti-pollution measures are likely to be scaled up in view of the worsening pollution in the national capital.
The CPCB categorises AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'
Delhi woke up to hazy skies and toxic air on Tuesday morning day after Diwali fireworks as most monitoring zones' Air Quality Index slumped to either ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ zone. Anti-pollution measures under Graded Response Action Plan are likely to be scaled up in view of the worsening pollution. Meanwhile, 34 out of 37 monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the ‘red zone’, indicating ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality across the national capital on Tuesday morning. While the Supreme Court had allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali with specific conditions, people continued bursting firecrackers even after the allotted time of 8pm to10pm....Read More
Rajasthan AQI plummets after Diwali
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Rajasthan stood at 243 as of 8 am today. Bhiwadi recorded the highest AQI in the state at 318, while Ajmer Civil Lines reported 228, Kota 227, and Udaipur 220 all falling in the "poor" category. Baran registered an AQI of 207, Hanumangarh 253, Bikaner 231, and Churu 220, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Latest overall AQI in Delhi
At 10 am, Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 356 with Bawan logging AQI of 431.
Delhi's toxic air slump in October
Data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on its Sameer app shows Delhi's air turned toxic, from ‘moderate’ and even ‘good’ to ‘very poor’ within weeks. On October 1, Delhi recorded an AQI of 130, which further went down to 88 on October 3 and even reached 73 on October 7.
Delhiites on air pollution
News agency ANI spoke to Delhiites with most of them opining that pollution control measures need to be individual-driven efforts as responsibility cannot be pinned to the government alone.
AQI in other cities
The air quality in Mumbai was recorded in 'poor' category as AQI stood at 214 as of 8 am, in Patna at 224, in Jaipur at 231, Lucknow at 222. The AQI in Bengaluru stood at 94, Chennai at 153, Hyderabad at 107. During the 'very poor' air quality, residents might face breathing difficulties and one can develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.
269 fire accidents on Diwali in Delhi
A senior DFS officer told news agency PTI that the department remained on high alert throughout the festival, with all fire stations and quick response teams deployed across the city. "We received 269 fire calls till midnight. Fortunately, no major incidents were reported," the officer said.
Latest area-wise AQI
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 350 as of 8 am on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Here is the area-wise AQI:
Bawana: 423
Jahangirpuri: 407
Wazirpur: 408
Anand Vihar: 358
Ashok Vihar: 389
Burari Crossing: 399
Chandani Chowk: 350
IGI Airport: (Terminal 3): 302
ITO: 342
Lodhi Road: 322
Mundka: 366
Najafgarh: 336
Narela: 358
Patparganj: 342
Punjabi Bagh: 376
Areas with ‘severe’ AQI
According to the SAMEER app developed by the CPCB, three monitoring stations had AQI levels over 400, indicating ‘severe’ air quality across the region. These stations were Bawana (418), Jahangirpuri (404), and Wazirpur (408).
269 fire incidents across Delhi
Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services said it received more than 269 calls about fire incidents during Diwali on Monday. However, no major accidents including loss of life or major injuries were reporters, the department said.
Anti-pollution curbs likely to be scaled up
On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. The move followed a review of the sub-committee on GRAP on Saturday and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The anti-pollution curb is likely to be scaled up in view of Delhi's toxic air.
Supreme Court rules flouted
While the Supreme Court had allowed the bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on the festival day, but the celebrations continued well past the allotted time. As fireworks continued till midnight, Delhi's air quality deteriorated, with most of the monitoring stations marked in the 'red zone'.
Today's AQI
Check the area-wise AQI recorded at 7am today:
Anand Vihar: 358 (Very poor)
Bawana: Severe 423 (Severe)
Burari Crossing: 399 (Very poor)
Chandni Chowk: 350 (Very poor)
IGI Airport (T3): 302 (Very poor)
ITO Delhi: 342 (Very poor)
Jahangirpuri: 407 (Severe)
Najafgarh: 336 (Very poor)
AQI on Diwali night
Most monitoring stations at 10pm on Monday recorded pollution levels in the ‘red zone’, which indicated ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality across the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the four worst-performing stations were Dwarka (417), Ashok Vihar (404), Wazirpur (423) and Anand Vihar (404).
Most areas in ‘red zone’
Delhi woke up to another morning of toxic air day after Diwali fireworks as the CPCB data showed most areas in red zone, indicating ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ AQI category.